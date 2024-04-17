Who are Florida's most notable players in the college football transfer portal?

College football spring practices are over, which means the 15-day spring transfer portal is open.

Players have until April 30 to enter their name in the portal. They do not have to transfer during that window and it’s possible for players to return to their previous schools.

Several notable players from Florida high schools are in the portal, including former Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain leaving Colorado after one season and former Clearwater Academy International center Jason Zandamela, who enrolled at USC in January.

Here’s a look at some of the top players from Florida in the portal. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

TE Shane Calhoun (East Carolina)

Sep 3, 2022; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates tight end Shane Calhoun (80) celebrates his touchdown catch against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Calhoun, a Creekside graduate, is one of the most experienced players in the portal. He appeared in 38 games the past four years, catching 63 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns. Calhoun has one year of eligibility remaining.

DB Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska)

A five-star recruit out of Miami Palmetto in 2021, Collier is leaving Nebraska after one season. He did not record a tackle in five games last season. Collier started his college career at Florida.

WR Raymond Cottrell (Kentucky)

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 16: Raymond Cottrell #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies makes a reception for a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Kyle Field on September 16, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Just months after leaving Texas A&M for Kentucky, Cottrell is back in the transfer portal. The Milton graduate and four-star recruit caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in three games for the Aggies as a true freshman in 2023.

WR Tar’Varish Dawson (Colorado)

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson (6) reacts to his touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson is leaving Colorado after one season in Boulder. The Lehigh graduate caught 14 passes for 124 yards and scored two total touchdowns in seven games – including four starts – last season. Dawson started his college career at Auburn before transferring after two seasons.

S Cedrick Hawkins (Ohio State)

A four-star recruit out of Cocoa, Hawkings is leaving the Buckeyes after one season. Hawkins did not appear any games for the Ohio State in the fall. He recorded five tackles in the Buckeyes spring game.

WR Goldie Lawrence (UCF)

Lawence is back in the portal just a few months after arriving at UCF from Florida State. Lawrence, a standout at Sanford-Seminole, signed with Florida State in the 2023 class. He appeared in one game for the Seminoles in the fall.

EDGE Nyjalik Kelly (Miami)

The former Dillard star dealt with injuries during his time at Miami, but he flashed his ability when he was healthy. He started three games in 2023 and recorded four sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in 12 games as a true freshman in 2022.

DB Nikai Martinez (UCF)

UCF's safety Nikai Martinez (21) catches and interception during the UC vs. UCF game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023. UCF leads the game at halftime with a score of 14-10.

Martinez, an Apopka graduate, has been a consistent performer for UCF since arriving before the 2022 season. He started all 13 games at safety in 2023, recording 54 tackles, four pass breakups and tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

DB Sam McCall (Texas A&M)

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive linemen Malick Sylla (92) and defensive back Sam McCall (16) react after a pass break up against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A four-star recruit and one of the top players in the nation in the 2022 class, McCall is leaving Texas A&M after one season. The Lake Gibson graduate, who signed with Florida State in 2022, recorded six tackle and broke up one pass at Texas A&M in 2023.

CB Cormani McClain (Colorado)

Cormani McClain says he's entering the transfer portal.

McClain, a five-star recruit and top-ranked player in the 2023 USA Today Florida Network top 100, is leaving Colorado after one season. The Lakeland graduate started four games for the Buffaloes, recording 12 tackles and two pass breakups as a true freshman last season.

QB Timmy McClain (UCF)

UCF Knights quarterback Timmy McClain (9) receives the snap during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears on Sept. 30, 2023, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

McClain threw for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns for UCF in 2023. Before that, the Samford-Seminole graduate, started nine games at USF in 2021, throwing for 1,888 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

OT Leyton Nelson (Vanderbilt)

The Boone graduate appeared in 11 games for Vanderbilt in 2023. The former three-star recruit was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and the fall of 2023.

RB Henry Parrish Jr. (Miami)

Oct 22, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus grad led Miami in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons after transferring from Ole Miss before the 2022 season. Parrish rushed for 1,241 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns the past two seasons and earned All-ACC honors in 2022.

CB Zachary Tobe (Illinois)

Florida Atlantic wide receiver Je'Quan Burton (8) tries for the one-handed catch, but Illinois defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) breaks it up.

Tobe made an immediate impact at Illinois, playing in 10 games and starting three as a true freshman in 2023. The Ocoee product finished last season with 25 tackles and five passes broken up.

WR Tyler Williams (Georgia)

Georgia wide receiver Tyler Williams (10) and Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) warm up before the start of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Williams was a four-star recruit and the 2023 No. 33 ranked player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. Williams, a Lakeland graduate, caught one pass for four yards as a true freshman in 2023.

C Jason Zandamela (USC)

Zandamela, the No. 14 ranked player on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100, is leaving USC just a few months after early enrolling in January. The Clearwater Academy International graduate was the top-ranked player in the Trojans 2024 recruiting class.

