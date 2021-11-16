Florida vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Florida vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Florida (5-5), Missouri (5-5)

Florida vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

Florida is still good.

It might have been a disaster against South Carolina, and the Samford game was way too much of a problem, and …

The offense still works, and the Missouri defense doesn’t.

Oh sure, there are massive issues – more on that in a moment – but the Gators are able to run well, the offense has the ability to push for close to 500 yards if the passing game is clicking, and the Missouri defense gives up lots and lots and lots of yards.

It did a nice job against South Carolina, but it got thrown on by Georgia, run on by Vanderbilt and Texas, and it has a problem on third downs against just about everyone.

This is going to be a shootout, and Florida knows how to keep up. However …

Why Missouri Will Win

The Florida defense has decided to take the rest of 2021 off.

It was a bit problem in key moments in 2020, but that was 2020 – whatever. But LSU hasn’t been able to run on anyone, and it cranked up over 300 rushing yards in the win over the Gators a few weeks ago.

South Carolina hasn’t been able to consistently run on anyone, and it ran wild on in the 40-17 win. And then came last week – Samford threw for over 400 yards and kept pushing in the 70-56 loss.

Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak might still be a bit banged up, and he throws for too many picks, but he should have a good day, and RB Tyler Badie – with three 200-yard days in the last five – should go off.

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the thing about Missouri over the years. It usually beats the teams it’s supposed to, it usually loses to the teams it’s supposed to, and then it all comes down to the 50/50 games.

It lost the 50/50 game at Boston College, and it couldn’t hold up on the road against Kentucky and Tennessee. Now it gets a trending-down Florida team at home with a shot at getting bowl eligible, and the offense will go off.

Don’t watch this if you like defense in any way. It might be a last-at-bat-wins sort of shootout.

Florida vs Missouri Prediction, Lines

Missouri 40, Florida 37

Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

