Florida football cracks top 10 in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings
Last weekend's commitments boosted the Orange and Blue into the top 10 of 247Sports' recruiting rankings.
These two Crimson Tide players may be new to the starting roster, but 2022 should be HUGE for them!
For the seventh time in the Nick Saban era, Alabama will begin the college football season ranked No. 1 in the country.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness has been a name to watch and that continues as he is named a top 50 breakout player for 2022.
Athlon thinks these two Ohio State players could have "breakout" years this fall. #GoBucks
What an interesting sequence of events.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of a former NFL star, is accused of shooting and killing a youth football coach in Lancaster. It happened in front of the coach's son and other children who had just finished playing. WARNING: Some of the video may be disturbing to watch.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Chiefs waived four players on Monday and the head coach had injury updates on Blake Bell and Harrison Butker
The 2022 AP preseason top 25 college football poll was released. Here are the 5 things that matter with the overrated and underrated teams.
Check out the latest updates, speculation, rumors, chatter and reports surround the future of Pac-12 Conference.
Furious fans accused Cincinnati Open organisers of a ticket stitch-up after Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams’ blockbuster meeting was postponed until Tuesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in an awkward position at 49ers training camp.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
Appeals officer Peter Harvey continues to delay his decision in the Deshaun Watson case, apparently not because he’s undecided or procrastinating. Harvey is believed to be waiting to see whether the league and Watson can work out a deal. The possibility of settlement remains viable, we’re told. Currently, it could go either way. As such [more]
Baker Mayfield's former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. had some words of encouragement for the new Panthers QB.
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
UDFA WR Ty Fryfogle was among the Cowboys' Monday cuts with an injury designation; he could revert to IR if he goes unclaimed. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A deep dive into possible landing spots and trade packages involving Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor.