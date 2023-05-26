Florida QB commit planning to play in Under Armour All-America Game

Willis (Texas) quarterback and Florida commit DJ Lagway has long been considered one of the nation’s top quarterback recruits, and he’ll join the rest of the nation’s top players at the Under Armour All-America Game in January, according to a recent tweet.

No date has been set for the All-America Game but it should be around the same time as last season’s event, which was held on January 3. Orlando will once again host the game at Camping World Stadium and broadcast on ESPN.

Lagway is known as an elite recruiter and has been working on several blue-chip members of the class of 2024. He wants to be the centerpiece of the best recruiting class in the country, and the Gators are off to a good start so far.

247Sports ranks Florida’s 2024 recruiting class No. 11 overall in the country, with Lagway at the top. Four-star running back Chauncey Bowens joins him on offense, and three more four-star recruits are committed on defense — safety Xavier Filsaime and linebackers Adarius Hayes and Myles Graham.

Lagway is a five-star recruit on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services. He’s ranked No. 23 overall in the class of 2024 and the third-best quarterback.

