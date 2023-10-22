Florida offers 2025 coveted tight end out of Georgia

The Florida Gators offered class of 2025 tight end Hollis Davidson on Wednesday, according to Corey Bender of Gators Online.

Davidson, who plays at McIntosh High in Peachtree City, Georgia, is still unranked by all four major recruiting services, but that could change with all the attention he’s received recently.

Following Florida’s offer, Auburn joined the race for Davidson, which also includes Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Indiana, South Carolina and Wisconsin. The Hoosiers were the first team to get to him, but now the SEC is knocking at Davidson’s door.

He’ll make stops at Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia and South Carolina over the coming months. Billy Napier and his recruiting staff will need to get him back on campus soon to stay in the race. Davidson’s stock has only risen has more eyes get on him.

Fortunately, Florida seems to be among one of the top contenders for Davidson following the offer.

“I love the campus; it’s beautiful,” Davidson said. “I like the way they run an NFL system compared to the usual college offense. They use athletic tight ends like myself very well.”

To Davidson’s point, redshirt freshman Arlis Boardingham has broken out this season as a true pass-catching threat at tight end for Florida. Amir Jackson is a four-star commit at the position from the year ahead of Davidson, but Florida runs plenty of two-tight end sets and needs to reload after skipping the position in the recruiting class of 2023.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire