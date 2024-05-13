Florida logo, helmet spotted in EA College Football 25 teaser

EA Sports is relaunching its college football series this year, and the latest teaser features the University of Florida’s logo.

Over the weekend, the game’s deluxe edition appeared on the PlayStation Store featuring a handful of star players.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter are the dominant trio in the photo. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Harrison, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Alabama‘s Jalen Milroe are also featured prominently.

EA Sports College Football “Delexe Edition” cover pic.twitter.com/R1gr8Sm1kp — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) May 10, 2024

As for Florida, the Gators’ flag is one of several at the upper third line of the photo. A quick Where’s Waldo search makes it relatively easy to find an orange and blue helmet as well (zoom in between the Notre Dame and Texas helmets).

A countdown timer title with the heading “Official Cover Reveal May 16” also appeared on EA’s website. The timer will expire at noon on Thursday.

Most sports titles these days offer alternate cover art for the standard edition and deluxe editions of games, so that artwork could look different from the one posted above.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire