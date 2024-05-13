Florida hosts Boston with 3-1 series lead

Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -210, Bruins +173; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 3-2.

Florida has gone 52-24-6 overall with a 24-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers have gone 29-6-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Boston has a 47-20-15 record overall and a 23-10-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins are 13-8-13 in games decided by one goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 26 goals and 62 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has scored 29 goals with 38 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, five penalties and 16.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 17.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: day to day (illness).

Bruins: Danton Heinen: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder), Brad Marchand: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.