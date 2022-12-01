This Florida defender named semi-finalist for end of season award

Florida Gators Senior linebacker Ventrell Miller has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award. The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.

Three players will be given the award at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Pheonix, Arizona. The award is voted on by a panel of AP writers, editors, sports information directors, and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives. Miller joins Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis as the only SEC players on the 15-player semifinal list.

Miller suffered a torn bicep in the second game of the 2021 season, forcing him to sit out for the rest of the year. This season, he was the Gators’ best player on both sides of the ball. The defense was completely different with Miller on the sidelines, as he missed some time this season with foot injuries.

Miller is expected to declare for the 2023 NFL draft. He has not made a decision on if he will play in the Gators’ upcoming bowl game, per 247 Sports.

Florida will find out their opponent on Sunday, at the earliest. The College Football Playoff Selection Show will announce the four playoff teams and the New Year’s Six participants. After that has been announced, the individual bowl games will announce their participants throughout the afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire