This Florida commit took a ride with Nick Saban during his Alabama visit

The Alabama Crimson Tide made a major move to flip 4-star Florida commit Isaiah Bond this weekend. Their coach Nick Saban gave Bond and his family the VIP treatment. Saban and his wife Terry showed them around Tuscaloosa, Alabama in his Mercedes-Benz.

He told 247Sports that the ride with Saban was the highlight of his trip to see the Crimson Tide.

“The atmosphere was amazing down here, some highlights were seeing campus in person, meeting with the players and them showing us around town and also riding with Nick Saban in his car,” Bond told 247Sports.

Bond added that he’ll have to sit down at the table and talk to his family about his June visits.

That news doesn’t sound promising to Florida fans.

Bond originally committed to Florida on May 9 and took his official visit to see the Gators the first weekend after the dead period was lifted.

He said after the visit that it confirmed his decision to commit to coach Dan Mullen’s program.

“It really just put the icing on top coming here.” Bond said, according to AllGators. “I couldn’t have made a better decision.”

This wasn’t the only official visit Bond has taken to another program. He visited Miami the weekend and prior and is scheduled to see Texas before June wraps up.

Most programs like Penn State, Clemson and FSU don’t permit their commits to visit other schools once they commit. Bond said that coach Dan Mullen gave him his blessing to see other programs during his Gators visit because prospects haven’t had the chance to see other places due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’ll be interesting to see if Florida can hang on to its speedster.

