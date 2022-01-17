Florida checking in on this four-star Georgia commit

After a busy weekend of recruiting and hosting players in Gainesville, Billy Napier’s staff is back on the road to touch base with several targets. One of those is four-star running back Jordan James, who committed to Georgia in March.

James decided to hold off on signing with the Bulldogs during the early signing period, and a number of teams have reached out looking to get him on campus. Florida is one of those teams and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke should be in Tennessee to visit him on Monday, according to 247Sports. Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma also reached out after the signing period ended.

The Gators offered James a scholarship in January when Dan Mullen was leading the program, but he chose Georgia instead without ever visiting the Swamp. If Napier can get James on campus, the Gators could jump into the race for another four-star running back. James used one of his five official visits on UGA in October, and he’s coming off another at Oregon over the weekend.

Florida added four-star recruit Trevor Etienne and Lousiana transfer Montrell Johnson recently to the running backs room recently, but Napier seems to want to add at least one more. Four-star TreVonte’ Citizen has also been linked to the Gators in the last month so.

