Florida’s 4-star RB commit to get in-home visit from coaching staff

The calendar has turned over to December, which means the recruiting hot stove is about to be sizzling hot once again with the end of the no-contact period set to close. With the 2022 regular season now in the rearview mirror for Billy Napier and Florida football, a great deal of attention will be turned toward ensuring that the program maintains its top-10 ranking — or even possibly improving it.

One of the prep prospects on the coaching staff’s docket is committed four-star running back Treyaun Webb out of Jacksonville (Florida) Trinity Christian Academy, who told Gators Online recently that he is set to host running backs coach Jabbar Juluke along with another member of the staff at his home on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 188-pound high school senior has a connection to the Orange and Blue through his cousin Dee Webb, who played defensive back in the Swamp from 2003 to 2005 and was taken in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft. Despite the blood link, the younger Webb insists he chose Florida over the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Penn State Nittany Lions and Baylor Bears because of what it has to offer off the field as well.

“I chose Florida because of the education and the opportunities after football. I’ve felt a connection with the staff from the beginning and they truly care,” he previously told On3.

The in-state blue-chip recruit put up some big numbers during his final high school season in 2022, amassing 1,117 yards at 7.6 yards per carry along with 20 touchdowns. He made his first mark on the scene during the seventh grade when the Miami Hurricanes offered him a scholarship.

Webb, who is currently the only running back commit in the Gators’ 2023 recruiting class, is ranked No. 235 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 248 and 15, respectively.

