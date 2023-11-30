Flip alert! Former Ohio State commit 5-star Justin Scott de-commits and verbals to Miami

Miami football hasn’t had a great season…make that all that great of a millennium. But my goodness if Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes staff can’t recruit. On Tuesday, they flipped a five-star recruit in Justin Scott who had been committed to Ohio State.

The Ohio State who, as of a few weeks ago, had been the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Quite the job done here on the recruiting front.

Scott, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound interior defensive lineman at St. Ignatius (Chicago), is a five-star recruit according to Rivals (where he is ranked the seventh-best recruit in the nation) and 247Sports.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Miami! The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class had been Committed to the Buckeyes since July “From the first time they offered me to now, they never changed.” Huge flip for the Hurricanes… pic.twitter.com/oePehaWLRl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2023

His flip to Miami is massive, especially at a time when the program seems to be struggling. Several key players from their two-deep have hit the transfer portal after a regular season where they went a disappointing 7-5. The Hurricanes lost three of their last four games to limp into bowl season.

Scott had been committed to Ohio State since July 2, just two weeks after he had taken an official visit with the Big Ten program.

