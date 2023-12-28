Five things to know about new Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava

Depending on your vantage point, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl pitting the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Tennessee Volunteers might have just got all the more entertaining.

Redshirt senior quarterback Joe Milton III announced his decision to opt out of the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

“Playing inside Club Neyland was amazing—the energy, the noise and especially Running Through the ‘T.’ I’m going to miss it all. Playing in the NFL has always been my dream since I was 4 years old. Now, it’s time to turn those dreams into reality as I begin preparing for the 2024 NFL draft. Thanks Vol Nation for everything. JoJo out,” Milton wrote in his social media announcement.

Enter highly-touted freshman Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. What all do we know about the Vols’ freshman signal-caller?

Nico Iamaleava was a near-consensus five-star signee

Nico Iamaleava comes to Tennessee by way of Warren High School in Downey, Calif. The 6-foot-6, 206 pound quarterback was one of the nation’s prized recruits in the 2023 class.

In fact, On3 had Iamaleava rated as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class. Per 247Sports, Iamaleava was a five-star signee, the nation’s No. 2 player overall, the No. 2 quarterback in the country and the top player from The Golden State. Rivals similarly ranked Iamaleava as the No. 2 player nationally, as the No. 2 quarterback and as the top player from Cali.

ESPN ranked Iamaleava the lowest, ranking him as a four-star signee. Iamaleava checked in as the No. 3 player from California, as the No. 4 quarterback and as the No. 23 player overall per ESPN.

Nico Iamaleava is making his first career start

Joe Milton III started all 12 of Tennessee’s regular season games. That means this is Nico Iamaleava’s first career start.

Iamaleava has appeared in four games thus far this season, completing 16-of-26 passes for 163 yards with one 19-yard touchdown pass to McCallan Castles in Tennessee’s 59-3 win over UConn on Nov. 4.

Iamaleava’s most extended action came in the regular season finale versus Vanderbilt where he completed 9-of-12 passes for 66 yards in the Vols’ 48-24 victory.

Iamaleava also made appearances in Tennessee’s 49-13 season-opening win over Virginia and their 45-14 triumph over UTSA. He has also carried the football five times for 44 yards.

Nico Iamaleava joins a rare Tennessee list in making this start vs. Iowa

In earning the start versus the Iowa Hawkeyes as a true freshman, Nico Iamaleava is joining some rare company. Per Rocky Top Insider, Iamaleava is just the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a bowl game for the Vols.

Iamaleava joins former Tennessee quarterbacks Tyler Bray, Casey Clausen, and Peyton Manning with that distinction.

Nico Iamaleava was also a standout volleyball player

Of Samoan descent, Iamaleava’s football prowess is well documented. After throwing for 1,726 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushing for another 399 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, Iamaleava was named the 2022 Polynesian High School Player of the Year and was selected as the Offensive MVP of the Polynesian Bowl.

But, did you know that he was also regarded as one of the nation’s top volleyball players as well? Nico’s older brother, Matt, was one of the top high school volleyball players in the country before playing at Long Beach State.

The torch is officially passed

Consider the Tennessee torch fully passed. It’s Iamaleava season in Knoxville, Tenn. That has to be really exciting for Volunteer fans. At long last, the prized five-star signee takes the reins.

It will be a grand test for the youngster right out of the chute, too. Say hello to the Broyles Award winner in Phil Parker and his Hawkeye defense.

Iowa enters this contest with the nation’s No. 5 total defense, surrendering just 274.8 yards per game. The Hawkeyes are No. 4 in scoring defense, allowing just 13.2 points per game.

