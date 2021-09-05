Five takeaways from Penn State’s win at Wisconsin in Week 1

Penn State opened the 2021 season with a smile. It was good vibes on the return flight to Happy Valley after Penn State held on to pull an upset of Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday, and there was plenty to review in the aftermath of the thrilling 16-10 victory.

Before we dive into some of the main takeaways from Penn State’s showing against the Badgers, it should be noted how terrific it was to see fans back in a Big Ten stadium rocking out during a big-time matchup between ranked opponents. We didn’t have this last year, and Wisconsin fans brought it in the first game of the season. It was a joy to witness through the television and here’s looking forward to when Penn state fans get a chance to cheer on their team in Beaver Stadium next week and in two weeks for the first whiteout game since 2019.

Just look at this photo from the game in awe.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

And now to some takeaways from the game itself. While Penn State’s defense had three takeaways, I’m serving up five takeaways I had after watching the game.

Let’s start with the player of the game…

Jaquan Brisker is a baller

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker intercepts a pass in front of Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

What more needs to be said about the gutsy performance by safety Jaquan Brisker? Brisker came into the season regarded as the best player on Penn State’s defense, and arguably the entire roster. And despite having to receive medical attention on the field, on the sideline, in the medical tent multiple times throughout the game, it was Brisker who helped deliver one of the biggest plays of the game.

Brisker came up in the clutch on a day his team needed him to do so, and he did so despite clearly playing through some discomfort at times.

Arnold Ebiketie will be a beast

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is hit by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) while throwing a pass during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Another defensive standout from the game who battled his own medical issue at one point was defensive end Arnold Ebiketie. The transfer from Temple asserted himself in a big way by creating pressure and coming up with some key tackles on the defensive line against one of the better offensive lines in the Big Ten.

We should very much be looking forward to more havoc from Penn State’s new defensive end star.

NEXT: So what was up with the slow start from the Penn State offense?

How concerning was the slow start on offense?

Penn State’s Sean Clifford tries to get away from Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to your opponent. For as much optimism I have about the Penn State offense in 2021, things certainly looked a little discouraging in the first half. Penn State’s offense was dominated by Wisconsin’s defensive effort, as Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonard was getting the better of Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich heading to halftime.

But the Nittany Lions opened things up a bit after the break and Sean Clifford started to get some time to scan the field. As a result, opportunities began popping up for big plays and simply moving the chains.

Penn State’s offense will face more stiff challenges this season against teams like Iowa and Ohio State, and it may not be pretty then either. But don’t let one half of football dictate the entire outlook for the Penn State offense this fall.

Where was Jake Pinegar?

Penn State place kicker Jordan Stout punts against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Penn state’s approach on special teams has typically come down to allowing Jordan Stout to handle the long-distance field goals with his strong leg and Jake Pinegar to handle things closer to the end zone with better accuracy inside of 40 yards. But it was Stout who missed a 24-yard field goal and an extra point in the second half that led to the game being a bit more tense in the final minutes than it needed to be.

So what was the deal?

After the game, James Franklin noted Pinegar did travel with the team and was available, but there was no explanation for the decision to use Stout instead.

Something feels a little fishy there.

Penn State’s defense was bent but did not break

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks tackles Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Penn State’s defense was on the football field for just under 43 minutes and only allowed 10 points to the home team. The Nittany Lions came up with three takeaways inside the red zone in the game, and the special teams blocked a short field goal attempt by Wisconsin.

The Badgers did have times when it was chewing up yards with a good push on the line of scrimmage against a titring Penn State defensive line, and Chez Mellusi totaled 121 yards on the ground as a result for the Badgers. And there were times when Wisconsin took advantage of Ebiketie being out of the game and Penn State using freshman cornerback Kalen King (King immediately was called for pass interference when he came into the game at one point).

Despite all of that, Penn State allowed just 10 points and made the biggest plays of the game.

Let’s see what happens in Week 2 against Ball State.

