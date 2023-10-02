Five storylines to watch ahead of Alabama’s Week 6 matchup with Texas A&M

Nick Saban and the Alabama football are coming off an impressive 40-17 victory on the road over the Mississippi State Bulldogs to improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play.

The schedule won’t get any easier for the Crimson Tide either with another road challenge on the horizon against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Alabama did not fare too well in their last trip to College Station in 2021 suffering a disappointing 41-38 loss.

It’s always fun with the Crimson Tide and the Aggies get together and next weekend’s matchup is shaping up to be one of the best. Let’s look at some of the top storylines to watch ahead of the Week 6 SEC clash.

A&M's front seven vs. Alabama's offensive line

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

This will be one of the toughest challenges for the Alabama offensive line this season. Texas A&M has a deep and talented defensive front and will make life miserable if JC Latham and company don’t bring their A-game.

Interesting QB dual

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama fans are watching Jalen Milroe grow and develop from week to week while Texas A&M fans are watching their backup QB navigate the SEC. Max Johnson isn’t your average backup though, he has plenty of SEC experience, and playing in a big-time game will not be something new for him.

Bobby Petrino

The News-Leader

Bobby Petrino is back in the SEC and calling plays for the Aggies which will make for an interesting matchup for the Alabama defense. Petrino was once the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks and has had his fair share of contests against Nick Saban and Alabama.

Dominating defenses

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Both Alabama and Texas A&M rank inside the top 20 in total defense, but you could make the argument that both teams are playing as well as anyone else on that side of the ball. This is shaping up to be one of the lower-scoring matchups of the season.

Special teams

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Often times when you have a matchup that features two dominating defenses the game comes down to who can win the special teams battle. It’s safe to say that Alabama holds the advantage in the specialists category with Will Reichard and James Burnip, but kick coverage has shown to be a little suspect and Texas A&M has the athletes to exploit that if the Tide aren’t careful. Regardless, special teams are likely to play a major factor in the outcome on Saturday afternoon.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire