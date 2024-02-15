Five star SG Jasper Johnson set to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn fans have the opportunity to impress one of the top guards in the 2025 recruiting class this weekend.

According to a report by Joe Tipton of On3, 2025 five-star shooting guard Jasper Johnson will be on campus this weekend for his official visit when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers host No. 20 Kentucky at Neville Arena.

The visit is crucial, as Kentucky, his hometown team, is the favorite to sign Johnson according to On3. In its Recruiting Prediction Machine, Kentucky has a 22.3% chance to earn Johnson’s signature, followed by West Virginia, North Carolina, and Auburn.

Johnson has high hopes for a career in the NBA and wants to play for a school that will allow him to play comfortably.

“Somewhere where I can play my role, play my game,” Johnson said in an interview with On3. “A coaching staff that really trusts in me and believes in me. Somewhere with a vision and a plan for me. Hopefully I can go to college for 9 months and then be a lottery (pick).”

Johnson, originally from Lexington, Kentucky, is the No. 1 player from the state of Missouri for the 2025 class by all four major recruiting outlets out of Link Academy. He is considered to be the top shooting guard for the class by ESPN, and a top-five SG by On3, 247Sports, and Rivals.

Enjoy these Jasper Johnson highlights ahead of his Auburn visit.

