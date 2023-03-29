Five-star 2024 WR Mike Matthews includes USC among top 12 schools

One of 12 schools is about to get richer with talent on offense. Five-star receiver Mike Matthews laid out his top 12 list of schools.

Matthews’ list is as follows: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Auburn, Colorado, USC, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

The Georgia native had an impressive 2022 season, earning all-region, all-county, and all-state honors by catching 48 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also showed his versatility on the defensive side of the ball, recording 23 tackles and two interceptions.

He projects as a wide receiver at the next level and for the Trojans’ roster.

Matthews ranks as the No. 8 player in the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also the No. 3 wide receiver on the board and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.

