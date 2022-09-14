







Week 1 is in the books and it was a wild one. If you are looking at a loss in the first week, don't fret. The first few weeks, especially Week 1, are weird. Evaluating new defenses is a challenge and it takes a little time before a trend starts to emerge. Based on last year's numbers and what we learned last week, here are five players to fade in Week 2.

This may be repetitive, but the Houston Texans faced a rough matchup last week and they have another tough one in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Last week, the Broncos stuffed the Seahawks' run game, allowing just 62 yards on 13 carries and zero touchdowns. While Rashaad Penny isn't mainly known for his pass-catching chops, the Broncos held him to two receptions on three targets.

Rex Burkhead overshadowed Dameon Pierce against the Colts with 14 rush attempts to Pierce's 11 and 40 yards to his teammate's 33. Neither of them could find the end zone despite taking the game into overtime which led to the season's first tie. Their fantasy scoring was middling to bad in half-PPR formats where Burkhead finished with 9.5 and Pierce with 4.4.

Week 2 doesn't look much better for the duo against Denver at home. Not only does Russell Wilson want to avenge his Week 1 loss (in his revenge debut) but the Texans' head coach, Lovie Smith, left us scratching our heads with poor clock management. The Texans will face a negative game script and I don't trust Smith to suddenly unleash his rookie against the stout Broncos defense on the road.

Cordarrelle Patterson continues to surprise despite what many considered a fluke season in 2021. Fading Patterson in this matchup has nothing to do with my belief in Patterson's talent, but rather the talent of the Los Angeles Rams at home.

Despite their loss on Thursday Night Football, the Rams held the Bills' committee backfield to only 15 carries for 65 yards and zero touchdowns. However, they did allow eight receptions for 35 yards to the position, which Patterson may be able to exploit.

Marcus Mariota is no Josh Allen, but the Rams showed a weakness in the passing game, even if it was only in Week 1. They allowed the second-most receptions and touchdowns to wide receivers and the most yards to the position. Mariota will need to rely more heavily on his wideouts putting Patterson in a pickle.

If you are in deeper leagues, you may need to start Patterson. If that is the case, surround other roster spots with high upside plays.

Devin Duvernay shocked the fantasy world as he emerged as the WR2 in the Ravens' offense with gusto. He was a hot waiver wire pickup heading into Week 2, but starting him immediately against the Miami Dolphins may sour the elation if you were able to grab him.

Duverney finished as the WR9 on the week with 19.4 fantasy points thanks to his two touchdowns. He was largely involved in the offense with four receptions on four targets for 54 yards. Rashod Bateman logged two receptions on four targets for 59 and a score.

The key piece, however, was uncharacteristically missing from the end zone. Tight end Mark Andrews was quiet in the season debut with five receptions and 52 yards.

The Dolphins' defense is showing grit this season and put the hurt on the New England Patriots. Granted, their defensive numbers from last week are inflated since the Patriots are severely lacking any offensive identity and Mac Jones was hobbled, dealing with back spasms.

Rolling out Andrews is a must, but Duvernay does not need to take up a roster spot either at the wide receiver or the flex just yet. Perhaps Miami was simply having a great day, or they are emerging as a shut-down defense that needs to be taken seriously.

To be honest, Kadarius Toney can be dropped from your roster. However, if you are still hanging on and hoping he will finally come to fruition this season, this is not the matchup when it will happen. The Giants host the Carolina Panthers who are looking to rebound from a horrible showing against the Cleveland Browns.

It was Saquon Barkley not any of the receivers who led the team in receptions with six on seven targets for 30 yards. Richie James, of all people, was right behind him with five receptions on six targets for 59 yards followed by Kenny Golladay with 2 receptions for 22 yards and Sterling Shepard with two receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Toney didn't see a single target and only saw 12% of the offensive snaps. That's it. His only two touches were rush attempts that totaled 23 yards. Keep in mind, that this lack of usage continued even after rookie Wan'Dale Robinson left with an injury.

If you are squeezing on tightly to Toney for some odd reason, make sure you keep him on the bench until he has earned the trust of the coaching staff.

Taysom Hill - TE New Orleans Saints

The final player to fade comes with a caveat. If Alvin Kamara does not suit up, you may want to slide Hill into your starting roster. However, keep a very close eye on Kamara's health as well as a new player signing that is significant.

Latavius Murray was signed to the practice squad as a backup plan in case Kamara struggles with his rib injury. Remember, Murray played two years with the Saints as Kamara's backup before suiting up for the Ravens in 2021.

The Buccaneers aren't great against the tight end position, but Hill doesn't play a traditional TE role. Starting Hill isn't terrible, especially if you are needy at the position, but beware of the significant bust potential. If you have better options at tight end, try not to force Hill into your lineup.