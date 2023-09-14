Here are the five best individual PFF grades from the Bears after losing to the Packers

Each season, Pro Football Focus puts together player grades for their individual performances on the field. Every season, every game and every snap is counted towards their score.

How is it calculated?

"Each player is given a grade of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments on a given play with 0 generally being the average or “expected” grade. There are a few exceptions as each position group has different rules, but those are the basics. The zero grade is important as most plays feature many players doing their job at a reasonable, or expected, level, so not every player on every play needs to earn a positive or a negative," according to their website.

Then, the aggregate plays are converted into a total score on a scale of 0-100 with 100 being the best score.

Here are the five best scores for the Bears from Week 1:

Andrew Billings (33 snaps): 88.0 PFF grade

Eddie Jackson (60 snaps): 78.8 PFF grade

Zacch Pickens (12 snaps): 75.6 PFF grade

Marcedes Lewis (5 snaps): 73.2 PFF grade

Darnell Wright (74 snaps): 72.1 PFF grade

Honorable Mentions:

Roschon Johnson (29 snaps): 71.5 PFF grade

Tyrique Stevenson (60 snaps): 67.2 PFF grade

