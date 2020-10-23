Five 2021 draft prospects for Dolphins to watch in Week 8 of CFB

The Miami Dolphins are off this weekend, preparing for the first game of the Tua Tagovailoa era in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. With the team not having to take the field and compete, this serves as a great opportunity to check out some of the would-be NFL Draft talent eligible for the 2021 class. And, conveniently enough the Big Ten is returning to action this weekend, meaning the NFL’s second-best pipeline conference is back in action.

Who should Miami be keeping a close eye on? Here are five talents playing this weekend that could be possible top-100 selections in next year’s draft.

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson pursues on defense against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Aidan Hutchinson

DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Wolverines

The Dolphins would likely love Hutchinson’s versatility as an inside/outside threat on the defensive line. Miami successfully pegged one in Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency this offseason and signed yet another in Shaq Lawson — who is starting to show signs of life himself in recent weeks despite a shoulder injury. More depth and versatility on defense is likely to always move the needle for this regime and Hutchinson gets a big test this weekend against Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, a 400-pound behemoth.

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (17) catches a pass for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) during the fourth quarter in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State Buckeyes

We’ve all heard about Tua Tagovailoa’s former teammate, Devonta Smith, as a potential Dolphins target. But if Smith goes off the board before Miami wants to target him, Olave is a strong backup plan. He features many of the same traits and hails from yet another spread offense attack that would translate well to Miami. Olave is a crisp route runner and offers quickness that most of Miami’s receivers currently lack.

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs with the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

RB Mohamad Ibrahim, Minnesota Gophers

The Dolphins’ running game will need continued tweaking. The improvement is notable but the extra growth required is still undeniable. The Jordan Howard signing is looking like a bust through the first six weeks of the season — as evidenced by the team’s pursuit of Le’Veon Bell. Ibrahim will face a fierce Michigan front seven this weekend and offers the kind of power and fluidity that Miami was hoping they’d get in Howard. This is a great showcase game for an under the radar back.

