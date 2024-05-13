First Tee Piney Woods names new executive director

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The First Tee Piney Woods youth golf program has named Mia King as their new executive director.

King previously worked at the Smallwood Home, leading their community engagement initiatives. She’s also served on the boards of Junior Achievement, Gilmer Chamber of Commerce, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, First Tee Piney Woods and currently, the Longview World of Wonders Board.

Mia King. Photo courtesy of The First Tee Piney Woods.

“Our goals for The First Tee Piney Woods in 2024 and 2025 are ambitious and far-reaching. We are focused on establishing a dedicated headquarters and learning center, which will be the foundation for transforming our program into a year-round opportunity. This initiative will provide a centralized hub for our operations, allowing us to expand our capacity to serve the community effectively,” said King.

Her golf journey started at the Alpine Golf Course, which was owned by her grandparents Chuck and Winona Williams.

The First Tee Piney Woods is currently seeking diverse coaches and classes for children are open for registration.

“We cannot achieve our goals without the help of our supporters,” King said. “We are immensely grateful for the East Texas community’s ongoing support.”

If you’re interested in classes or applying please visit The First Tee Piney Woods online or contact King at 903-753-1416 or email her at mia@firstteepineywoods.org.

