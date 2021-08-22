First Notre Dame home game to sell out a bit surprising

When you look at Notre Dame’s home slate in 2021 the list of opponents is fairly impressive, but it may come a bit as a surprise as to which game sold out first.

It wasn’t the “Greatest Intersectional Rivalry” in college football as tickets for the USC game remain and it wasn’t potential first overall pick Sam Howell and the North Carolina Tar Heels that opponents sold out first.

Instead it was the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats the first weekend of October that sold out first.

Initially one would look at Notre Dame’s biggest rival and then probably Carolina as the two most likely to sell out first, but Cincinnati makes a ton of sense when you consider it’s been a top-ten to fifteen program in recent years, is coming off a New Year’s Six appearance, the fact it’s plenty driveable to South Bend, and since the Bearcats have never played in Notre Dame Stadium.

Then factor in all of the storylines between it being the former employer of Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman, and Mike Mickens and it only makes more sense.

You can purchase Notre Dame tickets online for the other games still by visiting UND.com/tickets.