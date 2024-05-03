- MAXEY FORCES OVERTIME WITH INSANE 3-POINTER IN GAME 5!Tyrese Maxey came up huge in Game 5. Hitting a deep 3-pointer to force overtime at MSG.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/maxey-forces-overtime-with-insane-3-pointer-in-game-5/582150/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">MAXEY FORCES OVERTIME WITH INSANE 3-POINTER IN GAME 5!</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>0:54Now PlayingPaused
- 5 things to know about Mike TroutHere are five things to know about Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/5-things-to-know-about-mike-trout/558730/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">5 things to know about Mike Trout</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
First Mission surges for Alysheba Stakes win
Brad Cox-trained First Mission fights through the muddy conditions for a late-race surge to win the 2024 Alysheba Stakes.