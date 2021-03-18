First look: Matthew Stafford in a Rams uniform

Matthew Stafford is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams after being traded by the Detroit Lions this offseason. He’ll be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his career after spending 12 years with the Lions, and he looks good in Rams threads.

The team shared a first look at Stafford wearing his new No. 9 uniform after arriving in L.A. – and this is no Photoshop job. It’s the real thing.

Check out the two photos below.

First look at QB1 in his new threads 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hjTqv1w8Wg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 18, 2021

The Rams put Stafford in their iconic royal and yellow combination, which became a fan favorite last season. We’ll have to wait to see what he looks like in a “Bone” jersey, as well as the team’s alternate uniform that is slated to be released this year.