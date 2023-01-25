First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game on Wednesday. It was a remarkably short injury report for K.C., while Cincinnati still had two key players missing from practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes

Ankle

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Toe

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Ankle

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

  • Reid said that he expected Mahomes to be a full participant in practice. Mahomes said he was excited to test his ankle out in practice. How he feels tomorrow will be key.

  • Hardman was limited in practice on Wednesday. It was his first time practicing since Week 18.

  • No L’Jarius Sneed on the injury report this week despite suffering a nose injury in the AFC divisional round.

Bengals

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

C Ted Karras

Knee

FP

DE Sam Hubbard

NIR – Rest

LP

CB Tre Flowers

Hamstring

LP

LB Joe Bachie

Foot

LP

OG Alex Kappa

Ankle

DNP

OT Jonah Williams

Knee

DNP

DT D.J. Reader

NIR – Rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories