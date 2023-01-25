First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game on Wednesday. It was a remarkably short injury report for K.C., while Cincinnati still had two key players missing from practice.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Toe
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankle
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.
Reid said that he expected Mahomes to be a full participant in practice. Mahomes said he was excited to test his ankle out in practice. How he feels tomorrow will be key.
Hardman was limited in practice on Wednesday. It was his first time practicing since Week 18.
No L’Jarius Sneed on the injury report this week despite suffering a nose injury in the AFC divisional round.
Bengals
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
C Ted Karras
Knee
FP
DE Sam Hubbard
NIR – Rest
LP
CB Tre Flowers
Hamstring
LP
LB Joe Bachie
Foot
LP
OG Alex Kappa
Ankle
DNP
OT Jonah Williams
Knee
DNP
DT D.J. Reader
NIR – Rest
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Williams and Kappa continue to miss practice, but Bengals HC Zac Taylor says it’s too early to rule either offensive lineman out.
For more information on the Bengals’ injury situation, head over to our friends at Bengals Wire.