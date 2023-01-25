First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game on Wednesday. It was a remarkably short injury report for K.C., while Cincinnati still had two key players missing from practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Toe FP RB Jerick McKinnon Ankle FP WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

Reid said that he expected Mahomes to be a full participant in practice. Mahomes said he was excited to test his ankle out in practice. How he feels tomorrow will be key.

Hardman was limited in practice on Wednesday. It was his first time practicing since Week 18.

No L’Jarius Sneed on the injury report this week despite suffering a nose injury in the AFC divisional round.

Bengals

Player Injury Participation* C Ted Karras Knee FP DE Sam Hubbard NIR – Rest LP CB Tre Flowers Hamstring LP LB Joe Bachie Foot LP OG Alex Kappa Ankle DNP OT Jonah Williams Knee DNP DT D.J. Reader NIR – Rest DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Williams and Kappa continue to miss practice, but Bengals HC Zac Taylor says it’s too early to rule either offensive lineman out.

For more information on the Bengals’ injury situation, head over to our friends at Bengals Wire.

