First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3

0
Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Justin Watson

Chest

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

LP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Knee

FP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Andy Reid spoke on the Chiefs’ injury situation during his media availability.

  • Mecole Hardman suffered an apparent injury in Week 2, but he returned to the game and was able to play through it. It appears that injury is a heel issue, but I’d still expect him to play this week despite his limited status on Wednesday.

Colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

DNP

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Quad

LP

DT DeForest Buckner

Hip

LP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

WR Alec Pierce

Concussion

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Shoulder

FP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Several Colts returned to practice on Wednesday including LB Shaq Leonard and rookie WR Alec Pierce.

  • Michael Pittman Jr. was still limited in his return to action, but he’s making progress according to HC Frank Reich.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories