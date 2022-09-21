First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Justin Watson
Chest
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
LP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Knee
FP
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Andy Reid spoke on the Chiefs’ injury situation during his media availability.
Mecole Hardman suffered an apparent injury in Week 2, but he returned to the game and was able to play through it. It appears that injury is a heel issue, but I’d still expect him to play this week despite his limited status on Wednesday.
Colts
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
DNP
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Quad
LP
DT DeForest Buckner
Hip
LP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
LP
WR Alec Pierce
Concussion
FP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Several Colts returned to practice on Wednesday including LB Shaq Leonard and rookie WR Alec Pierce.
Michael Pittman Jr. was still limited in his return to action, but he’s making progress according to HC Frank Reich.