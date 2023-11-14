Advertisement

Will firing Ken Dorsey help save the Bills season? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and The Ringer’s Ben Solak react to Buffalo firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and discuss what’s next for the disappointing Bills. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.