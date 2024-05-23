'On fire' Celtic will 'never be arrogant' - Rodgers

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v RangersWhere: Hampden Park, Glasgow When: Saturday, 25 May Time: 15:00 BSTHow to follow: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; listen to live radio commentary on Sportsound; follow live updates [SNS]

Brendan Rodgers says his "on fire" Celtic side will "never have the arrogance" to assume they have the mental edge on Rangers.

The 10 points Rodgers' men won against the Ibrox club this season played an integral part in them claiming a 12th Premiership title in 13 seasons, raising questions about the mentality of their rivals.

But Rodgers dismissed the idea his team will go into Saturday's Scottish Cup final feeling they have the psychological advantage.

"We have a humility in how we work," the Celtic manager said.

"You can never have that arrogance. We respect every opponent we play, whether it’s Rangers, Raith or whoever.

"From a football perspective there’s no different approach to this game than the other four in the league, we want to impose ourselves."

Rodgers, who had no injuries to report, says Celtic travel to Hampden "in good condition" having won the league "in a really good way".

He added his team "have been on fire the last few months". They have lost just once since late December, a 24-game run during which they have played Rangers three times - winning two and drawing the other.

Extending their recent derby dominance would mean a league and cup double for Rodgers, who has won eight of the available nine domestic honours on offer across two spells as Celtic manager.

But his priority is to deliver once again for the fanbase in a first Old Firm Scottish Cup final since 2002.

"For the supporters it’s everything," Rodgers said. "They live their life for Celtic. To deliver it for them would be great.

"Any final is always a challenge, a Celtic-Rangers final is a great occasion, but for us it’s focusing on our game and how we can win it."