Finding George Kittle heir apparent may be impossible in 2024 draft

Tight end has been an interesting position for the 49ers the last several years. Atop their depth chart has been perhaps the best all-around player at the position with George Kittle. Behind him as been a bit of a mess. San Francisco has had some quality blockers come through, but finding a quality pass catcher to really take advantage of multiple-TE sets has been a problem. With Kittle entering his 30s, that backup TE is also a player the club will look at as an heir apparent to the do-everything All-Pro.

According to NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, this is not a good year for them to try and find that player. In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Jeremiah laid out a grim picture of the 2024 tight end class.

“Well, they want their tight ends to be able to block and be a part of that process. So, unfortunately, with today’s college game, that lops off a good chunk of them,” Jeremiah said. ” But Cade Stover from Ohio State would be one. That would be one who’s got some ruggedness and some toughness to him. That could kind of fit the mold a little bit there. That would be one name I’d throw out there.”

Stover is a projected third or fourth-round pick according to Dane Brugler of the Athletic. He posted 77 receptions for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 games the last two years for the Buckeyes. Pro Football Focus graded him out as an average overall blocker the last two years, but his size and playing style indicate he has some upside there.

Perhaps the 49ers really like Stover or another TE more than Jeremiah thinks they might, but it doesn’t appear that this will be a good year for San Francisco to try and find the high-quality TE2 that has long eluded them.

