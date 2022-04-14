FILM ROOM: Don’t sleep on Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson

NFL teams that can successfully identify and project talent late in the draft have a distinct advantage over competitors who fail to do so.

With that in mind, let’s analyze a tight end who could be a late-round steal in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jake Ferguson of the Wisconsin Badgers is a natural pass-catcher who has displayed a high ceiling ever since his freshman year in 2018. In four seasons at Wisconsin, Ferguson recorded 145 receptions for 1,618 yards with 13 touchdowns and an 11.4 yards-per-catch average. His catching consistency is the most notable part of his game, as he registered 39 consecutive games with a reception. In terms of measurables, he doesn’t turn many heads — but his film is filled with impressive downfield catches.

Ferguson is versatile when it comes to alignments. He is a Y tight end who can line up in the slot, along the line of scrimmage, or behind/off the line in the run game. He makes incredible catches in traffic, can beat press coverage at the line of scrimmage, and he’s also a decent threat in the red zone.

In the open field, Ferguson frequently bailed out his quarterbacks. In open space when a play breaks down, he mirrors the QB to get into the thrower’s field of vision. He serves as a safety blanket as a pass-catcher and a big-play threat with the ball in his hands.

Let’s go to the film and examine how he might fit on an NFL roster.

Passing game

When I began to view Ferguson’s game film, I questioned why he isn’t ranked higher among his position group. Ferguson has great instincts at the line of scrimmage, can get into defensive backs’ blind spots downfield, catches the ball at the highest point possible and then immediately looks for yards after the catch.

One of the most impressive parts of Ferguson’s game is his ability to make catches in traffic. Whether playing against man or zone coverage, he puts his body on the line and doesn’t shy away from contact.

In the full video above, Ferguson grabs and secures the ball with one hand while falling near the end zone. In the second clip, he leaps off one foot to make a catch on the sideline. Lastly, in the flat, he catches a ball in traffic with a defender on his hip. He seems to pull the ball into his hands like a magnet.

In the clip below, Wisconsin is in the red zone and Ferguson is lined up on the inside slot. He chips the blitzer, keep his balance while making his way downfield, gets separation, leaps up while adjusting to the ball thrown behind him, and then fully extends to make the touchdown catch.

Yards after catch

Ferguson didn’t outrun many defenders in college, so don’t expect him to do it in the NFL, either. His speed isn’t extraordinary, as he ran a 4.81-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. But his athleticism and soft hands in open space stand out on film.

At the combine, he made catches in stride without losing a step. In college, he showed adequate ball tracking and the ability to stack defensive backs when he gets deep. Check out the impressive catch and run for a touchdown from the Senior Bowl below.

In two of the three clips above, he reels in a screen pass and is able to stay upright through attempted ankle tackles while gaining valuable yardage after the catch.

Additionally, Ferguson is difficult to bring down. He often makes the first defender miss. He has quick feet and is extremely flexible.

Blocking

Pass protection is one area where Ferguson will need to improve. He shows the ability to occupy a defender long enough for his quarterback to make a play, but he often loses against handsy, athletic edges with a quick first step and good bend.

Not only can Ferguson get his hands on an edge long enough to form a lane, but he also does a great job working upfield to the second level and picking up linebackers.

When Ferguson is in open space, he isn’t afraid to put his body on the line in the run game. He can maintain good leverage, but his hands are higher than his opponent’s on most blocks. In the clips below, he wins initially with toughness and play speed only.

When Ferguson arrives in the NFL and coaches force him to get his hands lower, he will win more matchups with leverage and be able block more consistently.

