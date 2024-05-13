Filip Chytil returns to Rangers practice; Blake Wheeler sheds no-contact jersey

The Rangers appear to have some reinforcements on the way.

Filip Chytil, who missed Saturday’s Game 4 loss in Carolina due to an illness, was back on the ice for the team’s practice on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old, however, did not participate in line rushes with his usual linemates and was seen skating with the rest of the reserves afterward.

Chytil was not made available to media following practice.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said on Sunday that the center was feeling better when the team returned home and they were hopeful he could be an option for them in Game 5.

While it was a positive sign to see him back with the team for their final practice ahead of Monday's contest, it appears Chytil may remain sidelined for the time being.

The 24-year-old missed six months after suffering a setback during his return from an upper-body injury, but he was finally able to get back with the team for Game 3 in Carolina, and he made a positive impact in 12 minutes of ice time.

Winger Blake Wheeler also appears to have taken a positive step as he attempts to wok his way back into the lineup down the stretch.

The veteran, who has been out since mid-Feb. with a lower-body injury, was able to shed his non-contact jersey and practiced in full capacity on Monday morning.

Wheeler likely won't be available immediately, but perhaps he could be an option down the road if New York advances further in their pursuit for the Stanley Cup.

The 37-year-old seems destined for a bottom-six role after producing just nine goals and 12 assists during the regular season, but New York's depth is looking deeper and deeper as they continue their tough journey through the playoffs.