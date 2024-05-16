Fightin' Maiden Soccer now under direction of Roy Alvarez

May 16—The decision makers within the Jacksonville Independent School District have decided to fill the opening for head girl's soccer coach in-house.

Fightin' Maiden assistant coach Roy Alvarez has been named as the team's new coach. He replaces Colten McCown, the most successful coach in program history, who will soon be stepping away from the education/coaching field for another opportunity.

McCown has endorsed Alvarez as his replacement from the get go, and given the fact that the Fightin' Maidens have won four-consecutive and undefeated district titles, it's safe to say that McCown knows what it takes to be a successful girl's soccer coach in Jacksonville.

Alvarez, a product of Jacksonville High School, was a standout as a member of Tribe Soccer during his high school days.

He comes from a family that is deeply rooted in the local youth soccer scene.

"I feel deeply honored to have the opportunity to coach the sport that has been a part of my life since childhood," Alvarez said. "Being a graduate of this school makes coaching here particularly meaningful to me."

With the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player (Lauren Wade), Offensive Newcomer of the Year (Jackie Badillo) and three All-16-4A first team members (Jewel McCullough, Clara Guillen and Sophia Romero) leading a long list of returnees, Alvarez will be taking over an experienced team.

"I don't foresee many changes," he said. "I will wait and observe which players are returning and who the new additions to the team will be. It's essential for me to access the strengths and weaknesses of all players before determining a (playing) style that best fits the team."

Jacksonville's soccer teams will be competing in District 10-5A for the next two seasons. Other schools in the conference include Hallsville, Lufkin, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Texarkana-Texas High, Tyler and Whitehouse.