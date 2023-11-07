FGCU men's basketball team returns veteran, focused group for Pat Chambers' second season

Fast start, disappointing finish. That’s how the first season of the Pat Chambers era unfolded for the FGCU men’s basketball team.

A 10-3 record in non-conference play, the best in the program’s history, accelerated expectations for the Eagles to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. While 11 losses in their final 15 games unraveled those hopes, the adversity also provided valuable lessons for both Chambers and players returning for the 2023-24 campaign.

“Failing stinks,” Chambers said. “However, it’s how you get better. As long as we keep a growth mindset, what great learning experiences and moments for these guys.”

One change Chambers made was to remove the word “expectation” from the Eagles’ lexicon, replacing it with “standard.”

“I feel like those expectations kind of beat us up a little bit last year,” he said. “So let’s just create a standard and every day we meet or exceed that standard and be as consistent as we can.

“If we commit to that, I’m telling you, the score will take care of itself.”

FGCU will return its top four scorers from last year’s 17-15 squad, including senior guard Isaiah Thompson, who started all 32 games and led the Eagles with 14.9 points per game and 109 assists.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Isaiah Thompson (11) shoots a three point basket during the second half of an ASUN conference game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Alico Arena in Fort Myers on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

“We had a talented team last year but we also had a lot of new guys and transfers and a whole new coaching staff coming in,” said Thompson, who played at Purdue before joining the Eagles last season. “Anytime it’s the first year of a new program, you’re going to have a lot of ups and downs. We hit a wall and that was hard to come back from.”

Junior forward Zach Anderson, who averaged 11.7 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game, was one of a handful of key Eagles who struggled with injuries down the stretch.

“Last year we didn’t finish the way we wanted, so everybody’s kind of coming in and attacking this season as a revenge kind of situation,” Anderson said. “We dealt with a lot of injuries in January and February that slowed us down a little bit. So this summer, we attacked the weight room and we attacked conditioning. That’s going to prepare us for going into those months to be at full strength.”

FGCUÕs Zach Anderson dunks the ball against Kansas City in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena. FGCU won the tournament.

Chambers singled out another returning player, senior guard Chase Johnston, for his work in both the weight room and on the practice court this offseason.

“I’m proud of his development,” Chambers said of Johnston, who averaged 12.7 points and led the team with 44 steals. “If you saw his picture from last year to this year, it’s like two different guys. He is totally bought into trying to do all the little things we needed him to do last year to stay on the floor. And he’s becoming a smarter basketball player.”

“Chase has a whole different mindset from a leadership standpoint,” Thompson added. “He really took a step forward in that way. And he never leaves the gym. Anytime you see a guy who works like that, it gets you excited to play with him.”

Johnston said last year’s stumble down the stretch drove the team to put in the work to try and ensure this season has a different outcome.

“We’ve got a group that’s willing to do anything to win,” he said. “We’ve seen what we did last year that didn’t work.

Chase Johnston, #55, right, , of the Florida Gulf Coast University basketball team shoots during a practice on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

“It’s no fun and games. It’s serious and we want to go on and win it.”

FGCU managed to return 11 of the 13 players from last year’s roster who still had eligibility remaining, which in the era of the NCAA transfer portal is an enviable feat.

“Our retention rate was fantastic,” Chambers said. “That puts us a little bit further ahead because they have a great understanding of what we’re trying to do. They know the terminology, they know the structure and they know how hard they have to work.”

Among the newcomers for FGCU are a pair of transfers, led by senior forward Keeshawn Kellman and junior guard Dallion Johnson. The 6-foot-8 Kellman started all 32 games at Princeton last season, ranking second in the Ivy League in field goal percentage and seventh in blocks. In the Tigers’ win over the No. 2-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the first round of this year’s NCAA tournament, he scored eight points on 4-for-4 shooting and recorded two blocks. The 6-foot-3 Johnson saw action in 23 games at Penn State last season, averaging two points.

FGCU’s lone freshman, point guard Rahmir Barno, who played at basketball power Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia (Pa.) and committed to the Eagles last fall, has also impressed Chambers during the preseason with his advanced level of play.

“You can tell he’s been coached well and it’s noticeable,” said Chambers of Barno, who was named MVP of the City of Palms Classic last December. “There’s things obviously that he needs to work on but he’s in great shape and his decision-making is excellent. He’s a pass-first point guard who’s looking to set guys up and get them shots and that’ll be a luxury for us to have.”

Imhotep Charter Panthers guard Rahmir Barno (1) celebrates after a buzzer beater to win the quarterfinal against the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders during the 49th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Arena in Ft. Myers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

FGCU, which was picked to finish second in ASUN by the coaches and fourth by the media, has a challenging non-conference slate with four road Power Five games against Indiana, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Minnesota. The Eagles will also host No. 10 FAU, a Final Four team last season, on Dec. 30 at Alico Arena. The Owls, who return all five starters from a 35-win team, defeated FGCU 85-52 last season in Boca Raton, the Eagles' most lopsided loss of the season.

"Last year we went over there and got our butts kicked," Johnston said. "It's a great opportunity for us to show people that we're capable of doing what it takes to get it done this year."

While FGCU’s players were unwilling to mention specific goals for the season beyond meeting the standard each and every day, Thompson said the Eagles are hoping to peak at tournament time.

“We want to be the best team in February and March instead of in November and December,” he said. “If we can just continue to get better, everything will take care of itself.”

FGCU men's basketball schedule

Home games in bold

*ASUN conference game

Tues., Nov. 7 at Indiana

Fri., Nov. 10 vs. Ave Maria

Mon., Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Missouri State (U.S. Virgin Island Paradise Jam)

Sat., Nov. 18 TBA (U.S. Virgin Island Paradise Jam)

Mon., Nov. 20 TBA (U.S. Virgin Island Paradise Jam)

Sat., Nov. 25 vs. UNC-Wilmington

Wed., Nov. 29 at FIU

Sun., Dec. 3 at Cincinnati

Tues., Dec. 5 vs. New College of Florida

Sat., Dec. 9 at Minnesota

Sat., Dec. 16 at Mercer

Tues., Dec. 19 at Georgia Southern

Fri., Dec. 22 vs. Florida Memorial

Sat., Dec. 30 vs. FAU

Thurs., Jan. 4 vs. Jacksonville*

Sat., Jan. 6 vs. North Florida*

Wed., Jan. 10 at Queens (N.C.)*

Fri., Jan. 12 at Kennesaw St.*

Sat., Jan. 20 vs. Stetson*

Thurs., Jan. 25 vs. Lipscomb*

Sat., Jan. 27 vs. Austin Peay*

Thurs., Feb. 1 at Central Arkansas*

Sat., Feb. 3 at North Alabama*

Wed., Feb. 7 at Eastern Kentucky*

Sat., Feb. 10 vs. Bellarmine*

Sat., Feb. 17 at Stetson*

Thurs., Feb. 22 vs. Kennesaw St.*

Sat., Feb. 24 vs. Queens (N.C.)*

Wed., Feb. 28 at North Florida*

Fri., March 1 at Jacksonville*

Mon., March 4 TBA (ASUN Tournament)

Tues., March 5 TBA (ASUN Tournament)

Thurs., March 7 TBA (ASUN Tournament)

Sun., March 10 TBA (ASUN Tournament)

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FGCU men's basketball team 2023-24 season preview