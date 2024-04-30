Fever's Caitlin Clark is learning on the fly with preseason game looming
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark discusses learning at a fast pace prior to WNBA preseason game.
Clark is the No. 4 favorite behind two two-time MVP winners.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Candace Parker announces her retirement from women's basketball after 16 seasons in the WNBA and a stellar college career at Tennessee.
