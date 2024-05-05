Fernandes will 'definitely' stay at Man Utd - Ten Hag

Fernandes has scored 15 goals in all competitions for United this season [Getty Images]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced captain Bruno Fernandes is committed to the club.

Fernandes gave an interview to DAZN last week in which he appeared to cast doubt on his future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag says his quotes were "taken out of context" and believes Fernandes, who has a contract to 2026, will "definitely" see out his current deal.

"I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here," Ten Hag said.

The United boss has repeatedly defended Fernandes, whose captaincy has been criticised on numerous occasions since he replaced Harry Maguire at the start of the season.

In October, former United skipper Roy Keane called for the armband to be taken away from the 29-year-old.

However, Ten Hag feels Fernandes leads by example, including playing through pain as he might have to do at Crystal Palace on Monday after missing training last week with a wrist injury.

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have nowadays to show and to deliver,” said the Dutchman.

“Bruno is a very good example for many other players. He is a real fighter. Last year when we played Brighton in the [FA Cup] semi-final, he played with an ankle that was so thick. It was unbelievable. He couldn’t run but he was still on the pitch.

“He is always available, always delivers and always gives energy to the team. Such assets are necessary to be successful.”

Sancho talks can wait

Victories for Newcastle and Chelsea mean United go to Selhurst Park having slipped out of the European qualification places in the Premier League.

And while United battle even to make next season’s Europa Conference League, one of their players will, on Tuesday, aim to reach the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho’s electric performance in Dortmund’s first-leg victory over Paris St-Germain was in stark contrast to anything he managed in two-and-a-half seasons at United.

The England winger was frozen out at Old Trafford in September after refusing to apologise for an explosive social media post in which he claimed he was being made a "scapegoat" by his manager.

Ten Hag says United have maintained contact with Sancho and analysed his performances, but he is not interested in discussing the player's future until after the season is over.

“I wouldn’t say all the games but we have seen games in Dortmund where Jadon was performing,” he said. “We [United] also had a visit with him and a talk with him.

“There was a conflict but he is not here now - so stay away from this issue now because it is not important. He has the return of the semi-final and we have four important games in the league and the FA Cup final.

“That is the focus point at this moment. We will see what is going to happen in the summer.”