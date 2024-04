[Getty Images]

Lewis Ferguson's involvement in this summer's Euros is in doubt after the Scotland midfielder was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament injury.

The Bologna captain was substituted during Saturday's goalless draw against Monza, and will now undergo an operation on his knee.

"Devastated with today's news but that's life," Ferguson wrote on Instagram.

"I will do everything to come back better and stronger than before. Thank you all for the support. See you soon."