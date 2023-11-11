Feliciano to start 49ers-Jaguars as larger O-line role looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -- Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano knew there was a chance he would return to a backup role when he signed with the 49ers in the offseason.

He also knew, at worst, he would get his chances to contribute as the top backup at center and both guard positions.

“With the possibility of winning a Super Bowl with this team, that was why I ultimately came here,” Feliciano told NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday, shortly before the 49ers departed for their Week 10 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Feliciano will get his first start with the 49ers on Sunday in Jacksonville with left guard Aaron Banks expected to be sidelined for multiple games with a hyperextended toe.

Feliciano was primarily a backup in his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders. Then, he started 46 games over the next four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

Feliciano said he knew there was a chance he would be a backup when he signed with the 49ers.

After all, the 49ers had returning starters Banks, center Jake Brendel and right guard Spencer Burford.

However, Feliciano said he believed he had a chance to win a job. And that could still be the way this season is heading.

Feliciano, 31, has impressed the coaching staff enough to earn an opportunity to rotate into the offensive line, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

“We were going to start playing him a little bit just to get him in there regardless because of how consistent he has been,” Shanahan said. “Then this happened with Banks, so now he's got his opportunity, but we've been real happy with Jon.”

Feliciano believes he fits well into Shanahan's offensive system. He said in past seasons when he was watching film to prepare for an upcoming defense, there were times when he would notice the 49ers' scheme.

His eyes would drift to the other side of the ball.

“Watching film of their offense and the run game, I was a fan of this team and Kyle’s offense,” Feliciano said. “I think a lot of offensive linemen watch this scheme and like what they see. So when the 49ers called, I was super-excited. I thought I could be good in this offense.”

The 49ers are counting on him, as they head to Jacksonville on a three-game losing streak. San Francisco will place an emphasis on getting their run game going.

Feliciano will start at left guard, but there is uncertainty whether Trent Williams or Jaylon Moore will line up at left tackle. Williams is questionable with an ankle injury.

“I’ve had a lot of reps with both of them,” Feliciano said. “Trent makes a guard’s life pretty easy. Jay-Mo, almost every day in practice, we’re getting reps together. That’s the benefit of playing all three positions, I get familiarity with everybody.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast