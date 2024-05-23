'I feel completely ready for the final' - Piroe

[Getty Images]

Leeds United forward Joel Piroe says the team has "full belief" in themselves as they head into the Championship play-off final.

The Whites face Southampton at Wembley on Sunday as they look to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side will need to do something they have not been able to do so far this season in beating the Saints, having lost home and away during the regular league campaign.

"I am very excited," the 24-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds. "It is honestly a game I would love to play tomorrow if I could. But it is good to have a week to prepare for it but I am really excited for it.

"I feel completely ready for the final. We have full belief in ourselves - I think we can beat anyone and we just have to bring our best."

Piroe, who joined from fellow Championship side Swansea in August, scored in the 4-0 win over Norwich in the semi-final and knows the side will have to produce a similar performance if they are to go back up to the top-flight.

"That is my main goal [to be promoted]. That is what I said from the start. I don't care if I don't reach getting 15 or 20 goals, getting promoted is all that matters," he added.

"The first day I came here we were sitting 16th, so it has been a long journey to get here but I saw the quality we had in the team. We were up for the fight for the top places and I think we have only kept growing.

"It is a final so it is always a game on its own and nothing compared to the league. We just need to bring the intensity we brought to Norwich and stick to our plan."

