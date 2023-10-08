'We fed off the fans' Louisville football's head coach Jeff Brohm talks fan support
After the Louisville Cardinals defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 33-20, Louisville head football coach praised the fans and atmosphere.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
