FC Cincinnati's Pat Noonan critical of 'fabricated' allegations against Matt Miazga

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan didn't parse his language on Wednesday when he addressed the Nov. 4 incidents involving the club's star center back, Matt Miazga.

Noonan spoke on a wide range of topics at the Mercy Health Training Center ahead of Saturday's Eastern Conference semifinal clash at TQL Stadium against Philadelphia Union, a burgeoning rival.

But his most pointed remarks were in regard to the Professional Soccer Referees' Association (PSRA), which made allegations against Miazga in the days following the club's most recent game.

Noonan, who was named MLS Coach of the Year this week and did not mention PSRA by name, spoke Wednesday in a news conference setting for the first time since the Nov. 4 match the allegations stemmed from. The PSRA' on Nov. 7 alleged Miazga entered the referees' locker room following Game Two of the first-round series against the New York Red Bulls and needed to be forcibly removed by stadium security.

"You've gotta have more composure (about) going into an officiating space. It's an hour and a half after the game and he's got a pizza box in his hand," Noonan said. "I think people have this notion that he was still in his cleats and he goes running into that room, so there's a lot of − it's been fabricated what's happened, and that part's also disturbing."

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan disputes the accusations against Matt Miazga and the referees following the playoff match against New York Red Bulls on November 4. Miazga will miss Saturday night's match against Philadelphia Union.

FC Cincinnati knows it will be without Miazga, the MLS Defender of the Year, for the match against the Union. Should FCC survive the test against Philadelphia this weekend, it's Miazga's availability for the next playoff matches that was made uncertain when MLS launched its investigation into the allegations.

In interviews with The Enquirer, sources disputed aspects of PSRA's version of the events regarding the incident.

In a Wednesday message, PSRA declined on previous Enquirer requests for comment. PSRA then did not respond to further requests for comment Wednesday regarding Noonan's remarks.

Noonan said the MLS investigation into the allegations against Miazga, which started Nov. 7, was ongoing as of Wednesday.

Just as he did following the match against the Red Bulls, Noonan acknowledged wrongdoing by Miazga regarding some of his behavior that led to his current one-game suspension.

"It's difficult because you're missing a key piece. Whether he's Defender of the Year or not, he's a key piece to our group and not available for Saturday. There have been good conversations and Matt's been apologetic. He understands that this has to be a learning moment in terms of some of those trends that built up to this. You're disappointed that he's not gonna be available but he'll learn from this.

"In terms of how it played out, it's a possibility because of the first yellow card."

Miazga ran toward center official Victor Rivas after the full-time whistle to argue a disallowed goal FC Cincinnati scored late in second-half added time. Miazga was assessed a yellow card in that exchange for dissent, which would have been a common and likely outcome from that situation.

But Noonan questioned the validity of the second yellow card, which gave Miazga has third in the first-round series and triggered the one-match suspension after he made multiple gestures toward New York Red Bulls supporters.

The yellow card was given by Rivas for "lack of respect for the game," MLS officials told The Enquirer.

"I'm still trying to figure out with the second yellow card. When was the last time a player got a yellow card after having an interaction with the fan base?" Noonan said. "I don't know when that's happened other than taking your shirt off. It's a strange card. I still - I can't understand it but, again, he shouldn't even be in the position."

Aaron Boupendza possibly 'hard-done' by Gabon

Aaron Boupendza will be available for Cincinnati against Philadelphia but there was concern that wouldn't be the case after he was dismissed from the Gabonese senior national team camp for failing to arrive on time during the now-concluded international break.

FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright had already stepped forward to back Boupendza, saying the incident wasn't of concern to FCC even though he had previously been disciplined at club level for a late return for international duty.

More: After national team dismissal, FC Cincinnati GM says club is supporting Aaron Boupendza

New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) handles the ball as FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza (9) defends in the second half of the MLS playoff match between the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Noonan emphasized again the club's position on Wednesday, saying the incident didn't involve FC Cincinnati and that the club was happy to see Boupendza return earlier than expected for the upcoming playoff game.

"Seems like he was maybe hard-done," Noonan said, "or there was a message to be sent but what transpired prior to him leaving and this incident are not concerning as far as a pattern of behavior."

Nwobodo, Arias available for Philly match

FC Cincinnati defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo trained individually under the guidance of the club's medical staff Tuesday and Wednesday. Those marked his first outdoor training sessions observed by media over the last two-plus weeks.

Nwobodo's foot was stepped on during the Nov. 4 Red Bulls match and he exited the game early, walking off the field while holding the cleat for the foot in question.

Noonan on Wednesday said Nwobodo, along with preferred right back Santiago Arias, would be available for Saturday's match against Philadelphia.

If the three weeks between playoff matches for FC Cincinnati served any good purpose at club level, it was that players like Nwobodo, Arias and others will at least have a chance to dress for the Philadelphia game.

"I think the break, while it's less than ideal, helped us for guys working their way back from injuries because the reality is if we had played the week following, we would have had some guys that were unavailable," Noonan said.

Noonan said Dominique Badji, Alvas Powell also had an opportunity to heal. Brandon Vazquez was also offered opportunities to rest his body for small knocks he said he picked up over the course of the year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: FC Cincinnati's Pat Noonan: Allegations against Miazga 'fabricated'