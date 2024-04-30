FC 24 Euro 2024 brings a brand new mode and fresh FUT cards

FC 24.

FC 24 Euro 2024 is a standalone mode headed to the biggest football game on the planet – and means big things for Ultimate Team, too. While EA Sports FC 24 brings an overhaul to the old FIFA series, it maintains the tradition of major tournament tie-ins like the World Cup. That means we’re getting all the real teams, kits and stadiums, and a fresh influx of FUT items. What else is in store, and when is it all arriving? Find out in GR’s FC 24 Euro 2024 guide.

What is FC 24 Euro 2024?

FC 24 Euro 2024 is a standalone mode built around this year’s international tournament, which takes place across June and July. It’s set to feature real teams, players and kits for all 24 teams who’ve qualified, including Georgia, who’ll be making their first ever finals appearance. Naturally the real trophy will be included, along with nine authentic German stadiums. There’ll inevitably be a host of special Ultimate Team cards, too.

How can I watch the FC 24 Euro 2024 trailer?

Hit that window above to watch the FC 24 Euro 2024 trailer. It features a first look at England, Italy, France, Netherlands, Spain and Germany, although kits aren’t up to date given that it was released earlier this season. If it’s whet your appetite to switch up your strips in Ultimate Team, then check out our FC 24 best kits guide.

When is the FC 24 Euro 2024 release date?

The tournament kicks off in Munich on 14 June, as hosts Germany take on Scotland. So expect the FC 24 Euro 2024 release date to be around a fortnight beforehand – most likely at the very end of May.

Is FC 24 Euro 2024 free?

Yes, FC 24 Euro 2024 is a completely free mode so long as you already own a copy of the game. If you’re just starting out, definitely bookmark our FC 24 formations and FC 24 skill moves guides.

What’s happening with FC 24 Euro 2024 Ultimate Team?

Six initial FC 24 Euro 2024 Ultimate Team cards have been released so far, and there are sure to be many more once the FC 24 TOTS Live tracker has reached its conclusion. For the 2024 World Cup in Qatar, we saw time-limited cards added to the game for all the teams who reached the finals. However, that was a mid-season tournament, meaning permanent OP items would imbalance the game for the remainder of the season. This time around, expect FC 24 Euro 2024 FUT cards to last all the way through to EA Sports FC 25. As soon as more items are announced, we’ll share details here.

What FC 24 Euro 2024 Ultimate Team cards are there?

We’ve already had the first batch of FC 24 Euro 2024 cards. On 18 December, EA granted every FC 24 player their first Euro 2024 item, as an initial tease for the big tournament. If you signed in over Christmas, you therefore received one of these six cards. However, they were all untradeable, so for now there’s no way to purchase them off the transfer market.

Virgil van Dijk (CB, Liverpool & Netherlands) - 89

Ousmane Dembele (RW, Paris SG & France) - 86

Jack Grealish (LW, Manchester City & England) - 86

Florian Wirtz (CAM, Leverkusen & Germany) - 86

Alvaro Morata (ST, Atletico Madrid & Spain) - 85

Federico Chiesa (LM, Juventus & Italy) - 84

Who is on the FC 24 Euro 2024 stadiums list?

As you’d expect, there’s plenty of crossover with the FC 24 stadiums list here. Nine of the grounds in the tournament are already in the game, but will be updated with unique ad hoardings and other details to maximize the big match feel. There is one notable absentee: Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, which is exclusive to Konami’s eFootball – AKA the series once known as Pro Evolution Soccer.

Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

MHP Arena (Stuttgart)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

Is there an FC 24 Euro 2024 eSports tournament?

There certainly is! It’s called UEFA eEuro 2024 and will feature eight finalists tussling for a $100,000 prize. It takes place in Berlin, in July 2024. The competitors are as follows, and you may recognise Verjgang, Obrun2002 and Umut – they all previously featured on the FC 24 FC Pro Live tracker.