Faulk's only a freshman, but big offers are rolling in

HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. — If you follow college football recruiting, then you will know about Highland Home High School in Alabama if you don't already.

Head football coach Will Pouncey has a freshmen edge rusher there that all will know about. A lot of college coaches know about Keldric Faulk already.

Faulk is a 6-foot-5, 210 pound athlete in the 2023 class and he has already picked up offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Penn State and Tennessee among others.

"Tennessee was my first big offer over the summer, then at a Mega Camp at Mercer I was offered by Florida and Penn State," said Faulk. "It is really exciting getting these offers. I have a lot of great supporters that are pushing me and it is all a great feeling.

"I did not think it would happen like this. I did not expect the offers this early. I just go out and play ball, so I was not thinking about offers this offer.

"Most coaches are telling me they like my build, they like how I play and they like my speed. I am hearing much of the same stuff from coaches when they offer and I am just going to keep working."

Out of the schools that have offered, Faulk has visited four. Other than the visit to LSU, all were camp visits over the summer.

He is just starting to learn about each program, but he touches briefly on each school.

FLORIDA: "A lot of things jumped out to me at Florida. I liked the coaches, I liked the stadium and I had a good time there."

KENTUCKY: "I like how the coaches push their players. They want to get the most out of them."

LSU: "My trip to LSU was great. The atmosphere was unbelievable, the coaches were some of the best I have ever talked to and being down there just made me want to get dressed to play in the game."

TENNESSEE: "It is a competitive place and the coaches expect the best out of their players. They want to win there."

The last visit for Faulk was to Alabama when the Tide hosted LSU just over a week ago. He camped at Alabama over the summer, he got good feedback from the coaches and this is an in-state offer that he really wants.

"It would be a dream come true to get an offer from Alabama," said Faulk. "I grew up watching them and I have loved watching a lot of players play there. I had a great camp and am going to keep working for that offer.

"It is an offer I hope to get."

Faulk is on track to be one of the top prospects in Alabama, so he is a name to know. He is an athlete that is throwing down dunks on the basketball court too, so he is an athlete with great size and a high ceiling.