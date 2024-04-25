Farrar signs with Christian Brothers

Apr. 25—Clements senior Taylor "TayTay" Farrar is heading to play basketball at Christian Brothers University.

Farrar inked her letter of intent to play for the Buccaneers on Wednesday during a ceremony at Clements High School.

Farrar had a strong senior season, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds per game, as she helped lead the Colts to the Final Four for the second consecutive season.

Farrar was named third team All-State in Class 3A this past season.