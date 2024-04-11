How they fared: Jacksonville-area players in NCAA men's college basketball for 2023-24
The men's college basketball season is officially complete, and as usual, it's a season filled with numerous contributions from athletes from the First Coast.
In a rarity, no Jacksonville-area players took the court in the NCAA Tournament, although former Ponte Vedra guard Ross Candelino reached the event as a backup for Wisconsin.
Former Paxon standout Isaiah Adams, the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball four years ago, led Northeast Florida products in scoring for the season with a 12.8-point average for Buffalo.
Here's how players from Jacksonville-area high schools fared in Division I men's college hoops for 2023-24.
F Isaiah Adams
6-6, Sr., Buffalo, Paxon
Started 25 of 26 games with averages of 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds.
G Ross Candelino
6-5, So., Wisconsin, Ponte Vedra
Did not play; announced plans to transfer after the season.
G Dallan (Deebo) Coleman
6-6, Jr., Georgia Tech, West Nassau
Played in 28 games with a 5.9-point average.
F Deangelo Elisee
6-9, Jr.*, IPFW, North Florida Educational
Appeared in three games.
F Ahren Freeman
6-7, Sr., UT-Rio Grande Valley, Providence
Averaged 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds in 20 games.
G Max Hrdlicka
6-6, So.*, North Florida, Glynn Academy
Averaged 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18 games.
G Nari Jordan
6-8, Jr., Alabama A&M, Paxon
Did not play.
G J.T. Kelly
6-2, So., Notre Dame, Ponte Vedra
Appeared in six games and scored one 3-pointer.
G Mason Lee
6-7, Fr., North Florida, Providence
Did not play.
F Melian Martinez
6-10, Fr.*, St. Bonaventure, North Florida Educational
Played in six games.
F James Morrow
6-8, Fr., S.C. State, Jackson
Averaged 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 games.
F Wheza Panzo
6-7, Gr., Iona, Potter's House
Played in 33 games with 29 starts, averaging 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.
F Stephon Payne III
6-9, So., Jacksonville, Jackson
Transfer from Incarnate Word played 33 games (25 starts), averaging 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.
G Gyasi Powell
6-3, Jr.*, Jacksonville, Bishop Snyder
Played 33 games with 23 starts for Dolphins, averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds.
G Brandon Rasmussen
6-4, Jr., North Florida, Potter's House
Played in 10 games.
G Josiah Sabino
6-4, Fr.*, Jacksonville, Orange Park
Played in 19 games (three starts), averaging 2.7 points.
C Osborn Shema
7-0, Gr., Iona, Glove Prep
Played in 23 games and started 18, with 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds.
G Pierce Shirk
6-4, Fr., Georgia Southern, Bolles
Did not play.
F Corey Walker Jr.
6-8, Jr., USF, Bishop Snyder
Helped Bulls to NIT; averaged 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds in 30 games.
G Simeon Womack
6-2, So., Bethune-Cookman, West Nassau
Played in eight games.
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville men's college basketball list for 2023-24 NCAA season