How they fared: Jacksonville-area players in NCAA men's college basketball for 2023-24

Clayton Freeman, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union
The men's college basketball season is officially complete, and as usual, it's a season filled with numerous contributions from athletes from the First Coast.

In a rarity, no Jacksonville-area players took the court in the NCAA Tournament, although former Ponte Vedra guard Ross Candelino reached the event as a backup for Wisconsin.

Former Paxon standout Isaiah Adams, the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball four years ago, led Northeast Florida products in scoring for the season with a 12.8-point average for Buffalo.

Here's how players from Jacksonville-area high schools fared in Division I men's college hoops for 2023-24.

F Isaiah Adams

6-6, Sr., Buffalo, Paxon

Started 25 of 26 games with averages of 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds.

G Ross Candelino

6-5, So., Wisconsin, Ponte Vedra

Did not play; announced plans to transfer after the season.

G Dallan (Deebo) Coleman

Georgia Tech's Dallan Coleman (3) drives to the basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
6-6, Jr., Georgia Tech, West Nassau

Played in 28 games with a 5.9-point average.

F Deangelo Elisee

6-9, Jr.*, IPFW, North Florida Educational

Appeared in three games.

F Ahren Freeman

UT Rio Grande Valley forward Ahren Freeman (11) shoots as Oklahoma forward John Hugley IV (1) defends during a November game.
6-7, Sr., UT-Rio Grande Valley, Providence

Averaged 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds in 20 games.

G Max Hrdlicka

6-6, So.*, North Florida, Glynn Academy

Averaged 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18 games.

G Nari Jordan

6-8, Jr., Alabama A&M, Paxon

Did not play.

G J.T. Kelly

6-2, So., Notre Dame, Ponte Vedra

Appeared in six games and scored one 3-pointer.

G Mason Lee

6-7, Fr., North Florida, Providence

Did not play.

F Melian Martinez

6-10, Fr.*, St. Bonaventure, North Florida Educational

Played in six games.

F James Morrow

6-8, Fr., S.C. State, Jackson

Averaged 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 games.

F Wheza Panzo

6-7, Gr., Iona, Potter's House

Played in 33 games with 29 starts, averaging 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

F Stephon Payne III

6-9, So., Jacksonville, Jackson

Transfer from Incarnate Word played 33 games (25 starts), averaging 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

G Gyasi Powell

Jacksonville Dolphins guard Gyasi Powell (10) talks with head coach Jordan Mincy during a break in the action against UNF on Feb. 23.
6-3, Jr.*, Jacksonville, Bishop Snyder

Played 33 games with 23 starts for Dolphins, averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds.

G Brandon Rasmussen

6-4, Jr., North Florida, Potter's House

Played in 10 games.

G Josiah Sabino

6-4, Fr.*, Jacksonville, Orange Park

Played in 19 games (three starts), averaging 2.7 points.

C Osborn Shema

7-0, Gr., Iona, Glove Prep

Played in 23 games and started 18, with 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds.

G Pierce Shirk

6-4, Fr., Georgia Southern, Bolles

Did not play.

F Corey Walker Jr.

6-8, Jr., USF, Bishop Snyder

Helped Bulls to NIT; averaged 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds in 30 games.

G Simeon Womack

6-2, So., Bethune-Cookman, West Nassau

Played in eight games.

