Who should have fantasy managers worried entering Week 16? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens take a look at the players who they’re hesitant to place in their lineups this week. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: For the fantasy playoff panic meter, we're going to give you one player team matchup we are most panicked about heading into week 16.

ANDY BEHRENS: First of all, like, Jordan Love has kind of saved my ass in a couple of leagues where I've lost some pretty good quarterbacks, right? I have one where I lost Burrow, one where I lost Kirk Cousins, one where I lost Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love has been there for me.

I'm not concerned about the opponent. Like, he's got the Panthers coming up and I know that the Panthers pass defense looks pretty good on paper. They're also a terrible team, and they're not-- you know, they don't stop the run and usually these lopsided defenses are kind of fake. And I'm not-- I'm not overly concerned about the matchup. I am overly concerned about the fact that-- he probably doesn't have Christian Watson. And now, Jayden Reed is hurt.

Jordan Love is good, but I don't know that he's the sort of quarterback that can overcome his two best receivers potentially missing in action in this one, so I'm a little bit worried about that. If Jayden Reed can't go, I am certainly concerned.

MATT HARMON: I am going to put on the panic meter watch Travis Etienne going into Tampa Bay. Probably no Trevor Lawrence, who since we last spoke was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, so we'll see. If there's no Trevor Lawrence, that's obviously concerning. The entire Jags offense is concerning right now. How many touchdowns are you going to be scoring in Tampa Bay--

MATT HARMON: --this week? I'm concerned about that.

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah. Well, now, you've really-- now, you're really worrying me, because in one of the same teams that I have Jordan Love, I also have Travis Etienne, so I'm going to need-- I'm going to need one of these guys to produce, right?