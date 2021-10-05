Fantasy rankings for Week 5: Will Josh Allen beat Patrick Mahomes?

The headliner matchup for Week 5 in the NFL has to go to the rematch of last season's AFC Championship. The Kansas City Chiefs won that one, 38-24, but let's not forget that the Buffalo Bills had silenced Patrick Mahomes for the entire first quarter until the Chiefs came storming back.

And while this rematch in Week 5 doesn't carry anywhere near the stakes as that one did, it's still an important one. Josh Allen and the Bills look like an AFC buzzsaw after throttling their last three opponents to a combined score of 118-21. On the other side, the Chiefs have to hope that their Week 4 victory over the Eagles — a game in which Mahomes threw five touchdowns — was a step in the right direction after some early hiccups in previous weeks.

Who will come out on top this time around? Will Josh Allen topple Patrick Mahomes in a battle of two of the AFC's best?

Our analysts get you ready for that matchup and every other Week 5 game with their overall fantasy football rankings.

