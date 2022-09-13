Fantasy Football Week 2 Drop List: Making room for your waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

We all had players who underperformed in Week 1, regardless of whether they were in our fantasy starting lineups or safely on the bench. Should you keep them for another week or cut them loose now?

In this weekly article, I’ll sort through the disappointing performances to see who’s droppable in favor of some waiver wire magic. There are many variables in determining a player’s remaining fantasy worth, including their own production, offense, and health, just to name a few. All will be taken into consideration when determining each week’s drops.

You won’t find any monster names on here yet since one week is just not enough time to bail on a high draft pick, but there will be bigger names in the coming weeks. If you're looking for players to stash, I've also got you covered there.

Sammy Watkins, WR — Packers (24 percent rostered on Yahoo)

I get why you drafted Sammy Watkins. Alan Lazard was out to start the season, the Green Bay WR has a history of unexplainable Week 1 spike performances, and we weren’t sure where the targets would land for the Packers without Davante Adams. Well, it turns out history did not repeat itself, and Watkins was who we thought he’d be right from the start of 2022, without having to analyze a good Week 1 outing.

The 29-year-old caught three balls for 18 yards for a whopping 3.3 half-PPR points and was out-targeted by both rookie WRs and the team’s RBs. With Lazard’s return looming and too much cloudiness, Watkins is better served on the waiver wire for the 24% of you who are currently rostering him in Yahoo leagues.

Skyy Moore, WR — Chiefs (37% rostered)

It appears we’ll have to wait a bit for rookie Skyy Moore to be fantasy relevant without any injuries to the WR corps. Moore served as the Chiefs' primary kick returner but was fourth in the pecking order with just one target in Kansas City’s blowout win over Arizona in Week 1.

Moore ran just 13 pass routes on Sunday, which pales in comparison to the other KC wideouts like Juju Smith-Schuster’s 46, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (51), and Mecole Hardman (39). If you have a deeper bench and want to hang onto a piece of this high-octane offense, then go for it, but it may take some time for Moore to heat up, if at all.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore doesn't appear to have a fantasy relevant role early in the season. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Mike Davis, RB — Ravens (27% rostered)

For the second season in a row, we thought Mike Davis would bail us out due to attrition, but fool us twice, I suppose. The Raven RB played just seven snaps where he was granted two carries against the Jets in Week 1, with J.K. Dobbins not in uniform. Kenyan Drake saw 33 snaps and led the Baltimore backfield with 11 carries for 31 yards, with one reception for an additional 15.

Dobbins should return soon, and the Ravens clearly aren’t giving Davis a hearty enough role for fantasy relevancy. There are better options out there for the 27% of you rostering the 29-year-old like Khalil Herbert or even Rex Burkhead.

Mike Gesicki, TE — Dolphins (41% rostered)

I know TE feels gross, and fantasy managers are inclined to want to hang onto a team’s starters, but it’s already time to cut bait with Mike Gesicki. He saw just one ball in the Week 1 tilt against New England, and the TE ran a route on fewer than 50% of the Dolphins' pass plays, according to PFF. Gesicki was even behind fellow TE Durham Smythe and FB Alec Ingold in targets on Sunday.

While it is still early, the 41% of you with Gesicki on your roster should consider other options. The writing was on the wall coming into 2022, and even this small sample size is pretty telling. Guys like Gerald Everett and Hayden Hurst should be more involved from week to week and are readily available in most leagues.

Mark Ingram, RB — Saints (26% rostered)

Some may have drafted the 32-year-old based on a possible suspension for starter Alvin Kamara, but Mark Ingram is now droppable without any missed time on tap for the Saints' star RB. Ingram’s Week 1 consisted of four carries for 22 yards with one reception, along with a fumble that transferred possession.

With such a minor role, there’s no stand-alone value for Ingram in this offense, and it wouldn't be surprising to see another back supplant him as the RB2 sooner than later. The 26% of Yahoo managers who have Ingram on their squads can safely seek other backfield help like those mentioned above or perhaps Dontrell Hilliard or Kenneth Gainwell.

Honorable Mention Droppables: Kenny Golladay, WR - Giants, A.J. Green, WR - Cardinals

This article was originally published on 4for4.com

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.

