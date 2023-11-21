Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings (Full PPR)

Calvin Ridley erupted in Week 11 — to the happiness of fantasy managers. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) (Courtney Culbreath via Getty Images)

Well, it took a while, but finally — FINALLY — Calvin Ridley delivered what fantasy managers had been waiting so long for. Ridley led the wide receiver leaderboard in full-PPR scoring in Week 11, dropping 31.10 points — his highest outing of the season since Week 1 when he scored 24.10.

Coincidentally, Ridley's best days this season (including Week 11) have come alongside Zay Jones being active, so here's to hoping for more weeks like this with his running mate healthy.

Check out Ridley and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 12:

