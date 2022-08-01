Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Kickers

Fantasy kickers have become somewhat of a ... shall we say, controversial subject over the past few seasons. The subject has been split into three specific camps: Camp A, or those who want to keep the fantasy game as realistic as the real one, aka, keeping kickers; Camp B, or those who wish to do away with the fantasy kicker position once and for all and replace it with another position player; and finally, Camp C, or those who are wondering why we're even spending so much valuable energy talking about kickers in the first place.

Whichever camp you belong in, you'll once again have the option to draft a kicker or stream the position on a week-to-week basis in 2022. And whichever you choose, our kicker draft rankings can help!

If drafting a fantasy kicker in 2022, who should you take?

Baltimore Ravens All-World kicker Justin Tucker once again tops our consensus rankings. It's not hard to see why either; Tucker hasn't finished outside the top-10 fantasy boots since 2014.

But he isn't the total consensus No. 1 draft option; not among our analysts, at least. One of them believes the top spot should belong to Evan McPherson, the Cincinnati Bengals' kicker who finished eighth in overall scoring last year — his rookie season.

Evan McPherson was a star fantasy kicker in his rookie year. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

McPherson made the top 10 in his first year in the league as part of the high-powered Bengals offense which made the last Super Bowl. You could make the argument that the 23-year-old McPherson has a higher ceiling than the 32-year-old Tucker.

Whether you're Team Tucker or Team McPherson, whether your Team Draft a Kicker or Team Stream in Week 1, our rankings below can help you set the position up for success:

