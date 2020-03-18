Fantasy Football Podcast: Tom Brady waves goodbye to New England and more Free Agency talk

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Technically, the free agency period for the 2020 NFL season actually starts on March 18th, but you would think we were midway through the period the way the deals have been flying!

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon talk about all the biggest moves made in the latest fantasy football podcast.

After a Monday that included a mind-boggling DeAndre Hopkins-to-the-Cardinals trade -- that our own Matt Harmon called the worst trade of all time -- and a late-night trade for Stefon Diggs by the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday came in strong as well.

It seems like Tom Brady, 6-time Super Bowl champ, is taking his talents to Tampa Bay. We'll look at how TB in TB will impact Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as well. (01:24)

Load up the kids into the RV, Phil Rivers is going to Indy. (09:26)

Our one word reaction to the Hopkins/Johnson trade: WTF! Okay, that's technically an acronym, but on the bright side Houston signed Randall Cobb tho. (12:23)

Stefon Diggs gets traded to Buffalo and adds another weapon to a sneaky good offense. (20:48)

If you listen closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment Matt's heart breaks in two: Cam Newton is likely to be traded or cut in Carolina... and will be replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. (28:37)

Bears add Jimmy Graham and Robert Quinn. But not all hope is lost, Chicago is reportedly interested in Nick Foles or Andy Dalton. (36:52)

Browns add Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin while fantasy football writers nationwide get ready to write about the loaded Browns offense ... again. (43:54)

Falcons replace Austin Hooper with former Raven Hayden Hurst. (45:32)

And our experts will continue to talk through all the news as the updates keep coming!

Tom Brady leaves New England.

